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Caterpillar CFO Andrew Bonfield To Retire; Names Kyle Epley CFO

April 08, 2026 — 09:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced that Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield has elected to retire effective October 1, 2026, following eight years with the company. To ensure a smooth transition, Caterpillar veteran Kyle Epley has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective May 1, 2026. At that time, Bonfield will assume an advisory role for the remainder of the transition period.

Epley brings nearly three decades of Caterpillar experience to the role. He currently serves as senior vice president of Global Finance Services, where he leads a global team responsible for enterprise-wide finance operations, strategy, planning, treasury, pricing, real estate, and facilities. Throughout his career, Epley has held several senior finance leadership positions across the company, including division CFO and corporate controller, giving him extensive operational and financial insight into Caterpillar's diverse businesses.

CAT closed Wednesday's regular trading at $771.58, a gain of $47.14 or 6.51%. But in overnight trading, the stock dropped $4.58 or 0.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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