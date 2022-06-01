US Markets
Caterpillar CEO doesn't see slowdown in demand despite recession fears

Bianca Flowers Reuters
Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday that the company doesn't anticipate a slowdown in demand in its core markets, despite Wall Street fears of a looming recession next year.

"The vast majority of the markets we serve are still quite strong," said Chief Executive Jim Umplebly. "Our challenge at the moment is our ability to supply enough equipment to meet all the demand that's out there."

