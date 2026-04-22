Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves 1.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $808.87, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

The construction equipment company's shares have seen an increase of 11.7% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Caterpillar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.54, signifying a 6.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.42 billion, indicating a 15.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.88 per share and revenue of $73.66 billion, which would represent changes of +20.04% and +8.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% higher. Caterpillar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Caterpillar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.77.

We can also see that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry stood at 2.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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