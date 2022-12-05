Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 3.63% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 11.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.6% in that time.

Caterpillar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Caterpillar is projected to report earnings of $3.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.78 billion, up 14.38% from the year-ago period.

CAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.77 per share and revenue of $58.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.38% and +14.41%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% higher. Caterpillar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Caterpillar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

