Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 0.65% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.23, up 21.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.18 billion, up 14.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $57.25 billion, which would represent changes of +17.02% and +12.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Caterpillar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.18, which means Caterpillar is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



