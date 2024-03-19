Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves 0.57%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Caterpillar (CAT) ending at $353.90, denoting a +0.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

The construction equipment company's stock has climbed by 9.32% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Caterpillar in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.10, indicating a 3.87% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.97 billion, indicating a 0.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.26 per share and revenue of $67.55 billion, which would represent changes of +0.24% and +0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Caterpillar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Caterpillar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Caterpillar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.02.

It's also important to note that CAT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

