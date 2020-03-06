Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $121.41, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 11.13% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 13.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CAT to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.61 billion, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.34 per share and revenue of $49.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.55% and -8.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. CAT is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CAT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.44, so we one might conclude that CAT is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

