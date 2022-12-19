Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $232.29, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 0.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Caterpillar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.96, up 47.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.9 billion, up 15.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.85 per share and revenue of $58.73 billion, which would represent changes of +28.12% and +15.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% higher. Caterpillar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Caterpillar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.39, so we one might conclude that Caterpillar is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

