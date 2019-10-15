Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.16, changing hands as high as $130.60 per share. Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT's low point in its 52 week range is $111.75 per share, with $144.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.74.

