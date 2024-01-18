Caterpillar (CAT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Caterpillar (CAT) ended the recent trading session at $281.90, demonstrating a +1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

The construction equipment company's stock has dropped by 3.82% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Caterpillar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.76, indicating a 23.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.15 billion, indicating a 3.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. As of now, Caterpillar holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Caterpillar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.75, so one might conclude that Caterpillar is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.