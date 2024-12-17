Caterpillar (CAT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Caterpillar (CAT) ended the recent trading session at $375.76, demonstrating a -0.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.

Shares of the construction equipment company witnessed a loss of 1.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Caterpillar will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $5, down 4.4% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.65 billion, indicating a 2.44% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.68 per share and a revenue of $65.25 billion, indicating changes of +2.22% and -2.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Right now, Caterpillar possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Caterpillar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

We can also see that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.