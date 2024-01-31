Caterpillar (CAT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Caterpillar (CAT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.76 per share, indicating an increase of 23.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.15 billion, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Caterpillar metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total' to reach $813.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' will reach $16.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation' reaching $7.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other' will likely reach $114.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction' of $3.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation' at $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments' will reach $23.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +96.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction' stands at $644.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' to come in at $500.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation' should come in at $563.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- EAME- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Caterpillar shares have witnessed a change of +4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

