Key Points GAAP revenue of $16.57 billion in Q2 2025 surpassed estimates, but Adjusted profit per share of $4.72 in Q2 2025 missed expectations.

Profit margins fell sharply, with operating profit margin declining to 17.3% from 20.9% in Q2 2024, driven by unfavorable pricing and increased costs, including $250–$350 million in tariffs.

Energy & Transportation segment sales grew 7%, but Construction and Resource Industries posted declines and lower profits.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), the heavy machinery manufacturer known for its excavators, engines, and construction equipment, released its Q2 FY2025 results on August 5, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $16.57 billion, slightly above analyst expectations of $16.30 billion, but Adjusted profit per share came in at $4.72, below the $4.89 anticipated by analysts. Compared with the prior year, GAAP revenue decreased by 1%. The quarter was marked by cost headwinds, material margin declines, and the impact of new tariffs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $4.72 $4.89 $5.99 (21.2%) Revenue $16.57 billion $16.30 billion $16.69 billion (0.7%) Operating Profit Margin 17.3 % 20.9 % (3.6 pp) Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 17.6 % 22.4 % (4.8 pp) Machinery, Energy & Transportation Sales $15.67 billion $15.84 billion (1.0%)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Caterpillar designs, manufactures, and sells a range of equipment including excavators, bulldozers, engines, power generators, and mining trucks. Its operations span the globe, serving industries like construction, mining, energy, and transportation. The company also has a Financial Products division that offers financing and leasing to support equipment sales, enhancing both revenue streams and customer loyalty.

Recently, Caterpillar has focused on five critical areas: integrating sustainability into its core strategy, sharpening competitiveness, leveraging its Financial Products division, navigating complex supply chains, and ramping up research and development (R&D). Achieving growth hinges on strong end-market demand, operational efficiency, product innovation, and the ability to adapt quickly to rising input costs, shifting tariffs, and volatile global trade dynamics.

Quarter in Detail: Financials, Products, and Segment Trends

Enterprise GAAP revenue beat estimates but dipped slightly from the prior year, hurt mainly by pricing pressure and tariffs. Sales fell 1% year over year (GAAP). Adjusted profit per share missed expectations by 3.5%, as profit margins weakened in Construction and Resource Industries, while Energy & Transportation saw an increase. The U.S. GAAP operating profit margin contracted by 3.6 percentage points to 17.3%. Adjusted operating profit margin also dropped, landing at 17.6%, down from 22.4% in Q2 2024. Tariffs presented a $250–$350 million cost headwind and Unfavorable price realization reduced overall profitability, especially in Construction and Resource Industries.

Segment performance varied sharply. Sales in the Construction Industries division, which makes bulldozers, excavators, and loaders, dropped 7% to $6.19 billion. This reflected a combination of weaker pricing—down $459 million—and falling volumes. Segment profit declined 29% year over year to $1.24 billion, and the operating profit margin for Construction Industries shrank six percentage points compared to Q2 2024. Geographically, North America was soft with a 15% decline in Construction Industries sales, mirrored by Latin America's sales decreased by 20%. EAME (Europe, Africa, Middle East) and Asia-Pacific were both up, growing 13% and 6% respectively. Dealer inventory levels fell, which contrasted with a flat inventory trend in Q2 2024 and put additional pressure on sales volumes and margin performance.

Resource Industries, supplying mining trucks and loaders, recorded a 4% sales drop to $3.09 billion. Resource Industries segment profit fell 25% to $537 million, mainly due to price cuts, higher manufacturing costs including tariffs, and changes in the product sales mix. Energy & Transportation, which produces power generators, turbines, and marine engines, was the bright spot as sales rose 7% to $7.84 billion. Here, growth was driven by strong demand for large engines and turbines, especially for data center and power generation applications. The segment's profit rose 4% to $1.59 billion, though the margin was down by 0.6 percentage points year over year. Power Generation jumped 28 %—notably thanks to data center clients. Transportation sales, such as for marine and locomotive engines, declined 7% due to lower international volumes.

The Financial Products segment saw 4% revenue growth and a 9% rise in segment profit. This division provides equipment financing and insurance and plays a crucial role in supporting sales and customer retention. Credit metrics were stable, with past-due loans at 1.62% at quarter end. However, the company increased provisions for credit losses by $13 million, reflecting caution in the current market.

Margins came under distinct pressure, with tariffs weighing heavily on costs. Several short-term mitigation efforts were put in place, but management noted that more significant supply chain shifts—such as reshoring or switching suppliers—require lengthy validation and investment. “Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.” said management during the earnings briefing. Research and development expenses were $551 million, but recent launches did not deliver a step-change in sales this quarter.

Caterpillar continued to return capital to shareholders, paying $700 million in dividends and repurchasing $800 million of shares. Cash and equivalents ended the quarter at $5.44 billion, down from $6.89 billion at the end of 2024, while Operating cash flow was $3.1 billion, and Capital expenditures totaled $1.27 billion for the first six months of 2025, up from the prior year as the company invests in future growth.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Watch Points

Management expects FY2025 revenue to be flat or slightly down amid continued economic headwinds and persistent tariffs. They projected that operating profit margins and free cash flow will stay within target ranges, provided market and tariff conditions do not worsen significantly. Tariffs remain a major uncertainty, with only limited mitigating actions available in the short term. The company noted: “We currently expect to be comfortably within our target ranges for adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flow.”

Investors should monitor margin trends and progress on price realization. Dealer inventory reductions and continued margin erosion, particularly in Construction and Resource Industries, are areas of concern. Energy & Transportation backlog remains strong due to demand from data centers and power generation customers, offering some near-term stability. However, concrete progress on sustainability-led sales or breakthrough innovations has not yet translated into quantifiable results. The environment remains volatile, and actions to offset input cost pressures, especially from tariffs, will be essential in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.