Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Caterpillar (CAT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.88 per share, reflecting a decline of 18.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.35 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Caterpillar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' reaching $15.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total' to reach $863.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other' should come in at $112.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries' will reach $6.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' will likely reach $2.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments' to come in at $11.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' stands at $8.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Price Realization - Total' should arrive at -$362.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $578.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries' at -$358.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $178.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries' will reach -$75.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation' of $70.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $264.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Caterpillar have returned +9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, CAT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

