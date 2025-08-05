Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Caterpillar (CAT) reported $16.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $4.72 for the same period compares to $5.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.88, the EPS surprise was -3.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries : $-83 million compared to the $27.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-83 million compared to the $27.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries : $-13 million compared to the $-87.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-13 million compared to the $-87.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation : $326 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.63 million.

: $326 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.63 million. Price Realization - Total : $-414 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-362.75 million.

: $-414 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-362.75 million. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $2.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $2.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Sales and Revenues- EAME- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation : $1.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $1.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $1.57 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $1.57 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $8.24 billion versus $8.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.

: $8.24 billion versus $8.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total : $15.67 billion compared to the $15.5 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $15.67 billion compared to the $15.5 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total : $895 million versus $863.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $895 million versus $863.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other : $104 million versus $112.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $104 million versus $112.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries: $6.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

Here is how Caterpillar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Caterpillar have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

