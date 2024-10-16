Caterpillar (CAT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Caterpillar (CAT) ending at $393.62, denoting a +1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

The construction equipment company's shares have seen an increase of 9.7% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Caterpillar in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.36, down 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.34 billion, reflecting a 2.79% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

CAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.91 per share and revenue of $65.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.3% and -2.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Currently, Caterpillar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Caterpillar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.02 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 6.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

