Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $241.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 4.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.96, up 47.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.9 billion, up 15.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% higher. Caterpillar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Caterpillar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.74.

Also, we should mention that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.