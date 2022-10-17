Caterpillar (CAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $180.80, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, Caterpillar is projected to report earnings of $3.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.24 billion, up 14.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.59 per share and revenue of $57.39 billion, which would represent changes of +16.47% and +12.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. Caterpillar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Caterpillar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.4, which means Caterpillar is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.