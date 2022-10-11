Caterpillar (CAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $179.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 7.14% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.19 billion, up 14.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $57.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.02% and +12.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Caterpillar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Caterpillar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.52, so we one might conclude that Caterpillar is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



