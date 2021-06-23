Caterpillar (CAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $213.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 10.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

CAT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CAT to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 129.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.34 billion, up 23.46% from the year-ago period.

CAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.60 per share and revenue of $49.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.34% and +17.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. CAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CAT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.67, which means CAT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

