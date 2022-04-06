Caterpillar (CAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $216.21, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Caterpillar is projected to report earnings of $2.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.54 billion, up 13.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.31 per share and revenue of $57.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.88% and +13.25%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Caterpillar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Caterpillar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.88.

Also, we should mention that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

