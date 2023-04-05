Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $213.53, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 11.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Caterpillar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.93 billion, up 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

CAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.67 per share and revenue of $63.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.22% and +7.23%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Caterpillar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Caterpillar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

We can also see that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

