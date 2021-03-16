Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $226.46, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CAT to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.83 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $46.02 billion, which would represent changes of +21.8% and +10.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher within the past month. CAT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CAT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.52, which means CAT is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CAT has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

