Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $178.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 6.01% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

CAT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CAT is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.11 billion, down 15.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $41.47 billion, which would represent changes of -51.08% and -22.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CAT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAT has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.05, which means CAT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

