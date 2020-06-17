Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $128.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CAT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CAT is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.05 billion, down 37.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $40.85 billion, which would represent changes of -55.33% and -24.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower. CAT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAT has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

