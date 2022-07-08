Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $179.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 19.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 12.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.99, up 15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.31 billion, up 11.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $57.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.93% and +12.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Caterpillar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.85, which means Caterpillar is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CAT's PEG ratio is currently 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

