Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $206.08, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 8.28% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caterpillar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.31 billion, up 18.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.35 per share and revenue of $50.53 billion, which would represent changes of +57.77% and +21.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caterpillar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Caterpillar is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Caterpillar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.74.

It is also worth noting that CAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

