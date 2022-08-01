Caterpillar (CAT) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Caterpillar in Focus

Based in Deerfield, Caterpillar (CAT) is in the Industrial Products sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -4.11%. The construction equipment company is paying out a dividend of $1.2 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.42% compared to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry's yield of 2.19% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.80 is up 12.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Caterpillar has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.90%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Caterpillar's payout ratio is 41%, which means it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CAT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $12.60 per share, with earnings expected to increase 16.56% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CAT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.