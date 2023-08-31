Caterpillar (BER:CAT1) Price Target Increased by 17.45% to 263.94

The average one-year price target for Caterpillar (BER:CAT1) has been revised to 263.94 / share. This is an increase of 17.45% from the prior estimate of 224.73 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 162.21 to a high of 337.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.00% from the latest reported closing price of 249.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT1 is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.26% to 398,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,803K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT1 by 0.13% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,761K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,072K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,986K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT1 by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,270K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,143K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT1 by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,532K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT1 by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.