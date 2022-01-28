US Markets
Caterpillar beats quarterly revenue estimates

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, boosted by sustained demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment as global economic activity recovers from pandemic lows.

The company's revenue rose 23% to $13.80 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $13.15 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

