Caterpillar beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc CAT.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, boosted by sustained demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment as global economic activity recovers from pandemic lows.

The company's revenue rose 23% to $13.80 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $13.15 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.