US Markets
CAT

Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment sales

Contributor
Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Caterpillar Inc's third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses.

Adds details on results, background

Oct 28 - Caterpillar Inc's CAT.N third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses.

The company, an industrial bellwether and proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America and a rise in oil and commodity prices that is prompting customers to order more equipment as they ramp up production.

Sales at Caterpillar's construction industries business, its largest unit, rose 30% to $5.26 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Adjusted profit rose to $2.66 per share from $1.52 per share a year earlier, when the pandemic hit sales.

Total sales and revenue for the reported quarter rose 25% to $12.4 billion.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular