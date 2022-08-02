Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment prices

Adds details on results, background, CEO comment

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc CAT.N reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as higher equipment prices helped soften the blow from elevated freight and raw material costs.

Even though supply-chain issues have resulted in higher costs for the blue-chip company, a barometer for global industrial activity, it has benefited from a strong equipment demand along with price hikes and cost controls.

"Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said.

Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter through June rose to $14.25 billion from $12.89 billion a year ago.

Adjusted profit rose to $3.18 per share from $2.60 per share.

