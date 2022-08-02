US Markets
CAT

Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment prices

Contributor
Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as higher equipment prices helped soften the blow from elevated freight and raw material costs.

Adds details on results, background, CEO comment

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc CAT.N reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as higher equipment prices helped soften the blow from elevated freight and raw material costs.

Even though supply-chain issues have resulted in higher costs for the blue-chip company, a barometer for global industrial activity, it has benefited from a strong equipment demand along with price hikes and cost controls.

"Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said.

Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter through June rose to $14.25 billion from $12.89 billion a year ago.

Adjusted profit rose to $3.18 per share from $2.60 per share.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular