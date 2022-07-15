Caterpillar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CAT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/22, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.20, payable on 8/19/22. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $171.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 7/19/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT's low point in its 52 week range is $167.08 per share, with $237.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.40.

In Friday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

