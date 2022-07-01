Catering group Sodexo's third-quarter revenue beats estimates

Contributors
Federica Mileo Reuters
Diana Mandiá Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French catering and food services group Sodexo on Friday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, citing strong growth in all business segments and geographies, helped by price hikes and post-Omicron volume recovery.

July 1 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA on Friday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, citing strong growth in all business segments and geographies, helped by price hikes and post-Omicron volume recovery.

The Paris-based firm's revenue rose by 18.3% organically to 5.52 billion euros ($5.77 billion) in the three months ended May 31, against a 5.33 billion euro average estimate from analysts polled by the company.

Sodexo, which provides catering for businesses, industrial sites, military troops, government agencies, hospitals, schools and sports events, also confirmed the full-year outlook it had lowered in April

($1 = 0.9573 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandiá; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters