Catering giant Compass on track to scale pre-pandemic growth

Compass Group, the world's largest catering company, said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue had reached 97% of its pre-pandemic levels, largely boosted by new businesses and strong client retention.

The British firm, which serves office workers, students, seniors in old-age homes and armed forces and events attendees across 45 countries, posted an organic revenue growth of 38.6%.

