Caterer Elior's Q1 revenue jumps 11% on continued COVID recovery

Corrects revenue figure for Q1 2022 in 2nd paragraph

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elior ELIOR.PA on Thursday posted an 11.7% increase in its first-quarter revenue, as the French catering group continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer reported a revenue of 1.23 billion euros ($1.34 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.12 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9157 euros)

