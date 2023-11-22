Caterer Elior sees 2024 revenue growth below estimates

By Federica Mileo

Nov 22 (Reuters) - French catering group Elior ELIOR.PA on Wednesday forecast 2024 sales growth below market expectations for its 2024 financial year, saying volumes were normalising after being boosted by an Omicron catch-up effect this year.

After being hit by lockdowns and other COVID-related restrictions in recent years, Elior had to slash its margin forecast twice in 2023 as it grappled with high food and wage inflation and difficult contract renegotiations in France.

Elior, Europe's third biggest contract caterer after Britain's Compass CPG.L and French peer Sodexo EXHO.PA, expects organic revenue growth of between 4% and 5% and a margin for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of around 2.5% in the fiscal year that started in October.

Analysts polled by the company had forecast organic revenue growth of 5.9% and an EBITA margin of 2.6% for 2024.

Elior's adjusted EBITA was 59 million euros ($64.35 million) in the 12 months through September, its first annual core profit since the pandemic started, beating the 50 million expected by analysts.

"The combined balance of the volume effect and price increases almost offsets the impact of inflation," CEO Daniel Derichebourg said in a statement.

He also pointed to a positive effects from acquisitions and improved results from the renegotiation of catering contracts in France and Italy.

"These difficulties are now almost completely resolved, except for one contract still under renegotiation," Derichebourg added.

Elior, which is in the process of integrating recently acquired Derichebourg Multiservices (DMS), said it expected to reach 56 million euros in annual synergies connected to the deal by 2026, compared to its initial 30 million euro target.

The DMS acquisition has strengthened Elior's multiservices offering in soft facility management and introduced new services in security, hard facility management and aeronautical subcontracting, it said.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

