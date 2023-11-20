News & Insights

US Markets
CPG

Caterer Compass forecasts strong growth in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 20, 2023 — 02:28 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds detail on buyback in paragraph 2, deal in paragraph 6, details on results in paragraphs 7-8

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Catering group Compass Group CPG.L expects 2024 underlying operating profit to grow about 13%, aided by strong demand leading to high single-digit organic revenue growth and stronger margins, it said on Monday.

It also announced a further $500 million in share buyback, after completing a $750 million buyback earlier this month.

Compass, the world's largest catering group, said adjusted operating profit rose nearly 30% to 2.12 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, in line with market expectations.

The company, which provides food catering services to offices, universities and sports stadiums across 40 countries, has benefited from new businesses and high prices, although red-hot food and wage inflation has been a drag on its margins in the past year.

"Going forward, we expect to sustain mid to high single digit organic revenue growth and ongoing margin progression leading to profit growth ahead of revenue growth and increased cash generation," CEO Dominic Blakemore said in a statement.

Compass also announced that after its year end, it bought a German producer of cook and freeze meals, Hofmann Menü-Manufaktur GmbH, and exited its small operations in Argentina and Angola.

Annual underlying revenue grew 18.8% to 31.3 billion pounds, registering growth across its markets.

In financial year 2023, it signed 2.7 billion pounds of new business, with first-time outsourcing accounting for about 50%.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.