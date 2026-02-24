Catella AB (OM:CAT B) Price Target Decreased by 19.51% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Catella AB (OM:CAT B) has been revised to 33,66 kr / share. This is a decrease of 19.51% from the prior estimate of 41,82 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24,24 kr to a high of 44,10 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.05% from the latest reported closing price of 20,90 kr / share.

Catella AB Maintains 4.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.31%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catella AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT B is 0.01%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 231K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT B by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 112K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT B by 8.20% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 107K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT B by 20.08% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 56K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT B by 12.02% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT B by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.