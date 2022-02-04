Catecoin Price Predictions: Where Will a Rise of the Cats Take the CATE Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Catecoin (CCC:CATE-USD) fans are surely celebrating today. Catecoin price predictions are all over the place today as the token is currently up nearly 14%. The CATE crypto has seen several weeks of gains recently as the coin accrues strong support across social media.

So, what do you need to know about Catecoin?

Catecoin markets itself as a “DeFi Meme Platform,” where investors can buy and trade cat-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Catecoin holders earn a reported 15% annual percentage yield by staking CATE tokens and earning a percentage of every transaction. The token also has its own take on the metaverse, play-to-earn space, with its game “Rise of Cats.” The coin is currently available to buy on MetaMask, Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) and directly via Pancakeswap.

In November, the literal meme token saw its value skyrocket, shooting up millions in trading volume and dropping several zeroes along the way. Today’s jump is likely the result of a coincidental social media presence. #BinanceCat is trending today, which seemingly has more to do with Binance, the crypto exchange platform, than any sort of reference to CATE. However, the Catecoin fans profiting from the mixup could probably care less. CATE is up to $0.0000019 per token.

Let’s see if the experts think Catecoin is destined for the moon.

Catecoin Price Predictions

Digitalcoin is hesitantly bullish on CATE. The platform set a 2022 price target of $0.0000027. Long term, it sees CATE continuing to grow with a 2025 price target of $0.00000416.

Wallet Investor is even more confident in the meme currency. The site set a one-year forecast of $0.00000558 and a five-year forecast of $0.00002082, for more than 900% long-term growth.

PricePrediction sees Catecoin as a slow, but consistent, growth opportunity. It set a 2022 average price target of $0.00000231, meaning it expects it to rise modestly through the year. The site does not foresee the coin dropping a zero until 2026, with a price prediction of $0.00001089.

