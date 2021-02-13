CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

The full-year results for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$105m beating forecasts by 3.3%. Statutory losses of US$0.36 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CTT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CatchMark Timber Trust's four analysts is for revenues of US$106.9m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 52% to US$0.17. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$106.9m and US$0.17 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$11.00, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on CatchMark Timber Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$11.50 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting CatchMark Timber Trust is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that CatchMark Timber Trust's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.3% increase next year well below the historical 7.9%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CatchMark Timber Trust is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CatchMark Timber Trust. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for CatchMark Timber Trust that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.