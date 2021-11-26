CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.44% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.33, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $8.33, representing a -34.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 2.43% increase over the 52 week low of $8.13.

CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 440.28%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctt Dividend History page.

