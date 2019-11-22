CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that CTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.67, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $11.67, representing a -6.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.54 and a 73.92% increase over the 52 week low of $6.71.

CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.74%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

