CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that CTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.67, the dividend yield is 4.63%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $11.67, representing a -6.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.54 and a 73.92% increase over the 52 week low of $6.71.
CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.74%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCTT
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019
- Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019
- Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019
- Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 17, 2019