CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that CTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.85, the dividend yield is 4.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $11.85, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 52.71% increase over the 52 week low of $7.76.

CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.11%, compared to an industry average of 38.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTT Dividend History page.

