CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that CTT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $11.18, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.43 and a 117.93% increase over the 52 week low of $5.13.

CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.85%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

