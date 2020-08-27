CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.01, the dividend yield is 5.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $10.01, representing a -20.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.54 and a 95.13% increase over the 52 week low of $5.13.

CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.88. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 82.76%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

