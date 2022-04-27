CatchMark (CTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.34, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 2.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

CatchMark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CatchMark to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million, which would represent changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CatchMark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.