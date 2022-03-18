CatchMark (CTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 2.87% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

CTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.27% higher within the past month. CatchMark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

