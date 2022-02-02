CatchMark (CTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.11, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had lost 7.89% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 11.02% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. On that day, CatchMark is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CatchMark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

