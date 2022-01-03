CatchMark (CTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.66, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 15.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 7.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

CatchMark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CatchMark to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 716.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CatchMark is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CatchMark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.24.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

